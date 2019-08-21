CNET

I'm up early today, cheeps, continuing to put out the brush fire that was yesterday's Cheapskate Mystery Box email snafu. (OK: email train-wreck.) I mention that simply because there's a good chance this deal will sell out quickly, perhaps before the West Coast is even awake. But I have to share it, because it's an all-time low on a popular product.

Today only, and while supplies last, Woot has the Jabra Elite 65t true-wireless sport earbuds for $89.99, with free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers. They're new, not refurbished. Retail price: $169.99. Best price I could find elsewhere: $139.99. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

As regular readers know, there are now several zillion true-wireless earphones out there, with some wildly different designs, features and prices. For better or worse, we tend to judge them on how they compare to Apple's AirPods (which are as notorious for their design as they are for their sky-high price).

You won't find the Jabra Elite 65t on CNET's list of the best cheap AirPods alternatives, which is where I tend to focus my attention. However, it has definitely earned a place on the list of the best true wireless earphones, period.

CNET's David Carnoy first reviewed the 65t back in early 2018, and had this to say: "The Jabra Elite 65t are smaller and fit more comfortably than their predecessors. They sound excellent for truly wireless headphones, perform reliably and are great for making calls, with two microphones in each earpiece. Battery life is decent at 5 hours and the included charging case delivers two extra charges."

Granted, the landscape has changed quite a bit since then, but the 65t's price hasn't. So this is your chance to get what appears to be the best deal yet on a top-rated product.

