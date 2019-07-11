Ja Rule escapes Fyre Festival wrath as judge frees him from class action

Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

A federal court on Wednesday dismissed a class action lawsuit against rapper Ja Rule alleging he falsely promoted the doomed Fyre Festival. The rapper was a founder of the 2017 event, which promised a luxury experience but turned out to be a disaster.

The suit was filed by festival attendees against both Ja Rule (whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins) and Fyre Festival chief marketing officer Grant Margolin. It claims the men made false claims on social media about the festival's amenities, performances and food.

But a judge for the US District Court for the Southern District of New York found that Ja Rule and Margolin didn't know the event would be a disaster.

"Atkins and Margolin were participants in organizing or promoting a large-scale event," the judge wrote. "There is no assertion that the Festival when first conceived or introduced to the public was intended not to go forward or that defendants intended not to perform by organizing the advertised amenities and accommodation."

The court also ruled that the complaint didn't specify when statements promoting the event were made or allege they were false at the time.

"The Court agrees that the subjective qualifiers of 'FOMO-inducing' and 'Coachella x1000' are too 'exaggerated, blustering, and boasting' for a reasonable consumer to rely on," the judge ruled, referring to Ja Rule's tweets.

Fyre Festival creator Billy McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison last year for wire fraud charges. Ja Rule has denied accountability for the festival.

Earlier this year, Netflix and Hulu released competing documentaries about the debacle.