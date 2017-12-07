J.K. Rowling's defense of Johnny Depp crashes her site

Warner Bros. Pictures

J.K. Rowling is still a fan of Johnny Depp.

The author of the mega-hit "Harry Potter" franchise of books and movies posted a defense of Depp, who plays Gellert Grindelwald in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" and the upcoming "Crimes of Grindelwald." Some fans were upset by the casting of Depp, who dealt with allegations of physical assault against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year.

Rowling, however, said that based on her understanding of the situation, she was not only comfortable with Depp, but "genuinely happy" to have him in the upcoming film. She advocated respecting Depp and Heard's privacy in this matter, and said "we all have to do what we believe to be the right thing."

Her site crashed after the post went live and is still down.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" is set for release in November 2018.