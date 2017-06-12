Warner Bros

Harry Potter has a bank vault full of gold galleons (wizard world currency), but his creator, J.K. Rowling, might have even more.

Forbes on Monday released its list of the world's 100 highest-paid entertainers of the past 12 months, and author J.K. Rowling was third, earning $95 million last year.

First on the list is musician Diddy, who really is all about the Benjamins, as his 1997 single proclaimed. Diddy earned $130 million (before taxes) in the past 12 months, Forbes reports, mostly from selling one-third of his Sean John clothing line for about $70 million.

Singer Beyonce is No. 2 with $105 million, and Rowling comes in third with her $95 million, just ahead of musician Drake's $94 million.

"Rowling returns after a three-year hiatus and pockets her largest payday since 2008's $300 million haul," Forbes reports. "This year's $95 million paycheck comes from her bestselling 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,' an estimated cut of profits from 2016's top-grossing 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' and payouts from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter."

In 2010, Rowling told Oprah Winfrey -- herself no stranger to these lists -- that she never forgot what it felt like to go from struggling single mother to the world's first billionaire author.

"If you've ever been (poor), you will never, ever take for granted that you don't need to worry (about money)," she says. "Never."