J.J. Abrams and his son are making a Spider-Man miniseries

Marvel Comics

Marvel created a tangled web with a cryptic Twitter countdown teaser in the last few days, but time's up and the secret's out. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams teamed up with his 20-year-old son Henry to write a Spider-Man comic book miniseries. It'll kick off in September and introduce new villain Cadaverous to the webslinger's rogues gallery.

Now playing: Watch this: Spider-Man: Far From Home -- Everything to know

Marvel Comics

Cadaverous will cause problems for Spidey, his alter ego Peter Parker and his beloved Mary Jane Watson, according to The New York Times. The Abrams pair is working with Sara Pichelli, the first artist to depict Miles Morales, and colorist Dave Stewart on the five-issue series.

The excited father and son team revealed the project in a video.

"It's just so exciting, I can't believe it's happening … thank you, so much," a nervous Henry says.

Marvel Editor Nick Lowe first pitched the project to the elder Abrams 10 years ago, but his son proved to be the key.

"A year or so ago, I started talking about it with Henry and it sort of happened organically. And that has been the joy of this," J.J. told the Times.

"Even though I've been talking to Nick for a long time, weirdly, this feels like it just sort of evolved from the conversations of Henry and I, having ideas that got us excited and Nick being open to the collaboration."

They are introducing a new villain, Cadaverous, who will cause problems for Spider-Man, his alter-ego, Peter Parker, and his beloved Mary Jane Watson, in a five-part series arriving in September.

In the meantime, Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters next week and it's great, so there's plenty of wall-crawling action to keep you going until September.