CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Smart Home

It's time to say goodbye to Jibo's adorable social robot

In a world run by Google and Alexa, it's hard to make it as a $900 robot assistant. Even if it can dance.

jibo-product-photos-4
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Like the milkman and the switchboard operator before him, time has left behind Jibo the dancing robot. CRN's Dylan Martin reports that Jibo, the company that makes the eponymous device, has now shut down its servers, starving the robots of much of their already-limited intelligence.     

From the beginning, the deck was stacked against Jibo. Priced at $899, he was expensive -- and he could never do as much as Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant. Sure, he was cute and he could dance. But in 2019, that's not always enough.

Now playing: Watch this: Jibo is a cute, quirky and expensive robot pal
2:11

Jibo was launched in 2014 as an Indiegogo crowd-funded project by Dr. Cynthia Breazeal of MIT. The project was fully funded in September of that year, preceding the release of the first Amazon Echo, which followed two months later. In 2017, Jibo was finally released to an appreciative but lukewarm reception. Jibo, the company, sold it assets in December 2018, according to a report by the IEEE.

Turn your old phone into a home security camera you can watch from anywhere: Give your outdated phone a new life.

Five things to consider before buying LED bulbs: Before you head to the store, learn about the specs to look out for when buying LED bulbs.

Next Article: Fukushima's nuclear disaster defense? A massive underground ice wall