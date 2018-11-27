It's still Cyber Monday at B&H: Discounts continue on Apple computers

B&H turned heads with its Cyber Monday discounts on tons of Apple hardware, including the 2018 MacBook Air that was introduced earlier this month. As of Tuesday, the sale continues apace, with the new entry-level model priced at $1,079 -- just $10 more than it cost on Cyber Monday -- and $120 off Apple's retail price.

With the deal, the 2018 MacBook Air costs only $80 more than the comparable 2017-era base model, which usually starts at $999. (Though that one's on sale at B&H, too. Read on!) And the new version features a superior display, a much faster processor, Touch ID and a bigger touchpad -- all in a more compact footprint.

B&H's sale extends across the MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines -- and there are some modest discounts on older Mac Mini, iMac and Mac Pro models as well. Higher-end MacBook Pro configurations from 2017 are selling for as much as $800 off and the 2017-era MacBook Air is now priced at $879 -- that's $120 off the standard price.

Now playing: Watch this: Tricks to score extra savings on Black Friday and Cyber...

There loads of configurations on sale and we've highlighted some of our favorites below.

Keep in mind:

Prices and availability are confirmed as of Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. ET.

Some, but not all, of B&H's Cyber Week deals are scheduled to end on Nov. 30 at 4:15 p.m. ET.

CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured below.

MacBook Air (2018) with 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD for $1,079 (save $120) This is the brand-new MacBook Air, equipped with a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor, a 13.3-inch Retina display (with a 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution) and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. There are multiple configurations on sale -- but the best deal is on the base model, with a 256GB hard drive and 8GB of RAM, which costs $1,079 in any color -- gold, silver or space gray. See at B&H Read the CNET review

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2017) with 15.4-inch display, Intel Core i7, 1TB SSD for $2,599 (save $800) Sarah Tew/CNET B&H offered $1,000 off this model on Cyber Monday and has since reduced the discount to $800. Still, this is as good a price as you're likely to find on an absolutely loaded configuration from 2017. See at B&H Read the CNET review

12-inch MacBook (2017) with Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $1,099 (save $200) Sarah Tew/CNET A nice configuration of the best version of the MacBook at the best price we're likely to see. See at B&H Read the CNET review

MacBook Pro (2018) with Touch Bar and Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $2,499 (save $300) Sarah Tew/CNET A decent deal on a pretty high-end configuration of the newest MacBook Pro, which came out this summer. Sweet. See at B&H

21.5-inch iMac (2017) with Intel Core i5 and 1TB hard drive for $999 (save $100) James Martin/CNET Sure, it runs an integrated graphics processor. And it can't compete with its larger, 27-inch 4K sibling. But you can do much worse than a 21.5-inch iMac, with 8GB of RAM and a huge 1TB hard drive, for $1,000. See at B&H Read the CNET review

Originally published Nov. 14.

Update, Nov. 27: To reflect new and updated discounts.

Cyber Monday 2018 deals in each category



Cyber Monday 2018 deals by store

Cyber Monday 2018: CNET's complete coverage