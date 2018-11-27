It's still Cyber Monday at B&H: Discounts continue on Apple computers

B&H turned heads with its Cyber Monday discounts on tons of Apple hardware, including the 2018 MacBook Air that was introduced earlier this month. As of Tuesday, the sale continues apace, with the new entry-level model priced at $1,079 -- just $10 more than it cost on Cyber Monday -- and $120 off Apple's retail price.
With the deal, the 2018 MacBook Air costs only $80 more than the comparable 2017-era base model, which usually starts at $999. (Though that one's on sale at B&H, too. Read on!) And the new version features a superior display, a much faster processor, Touch ID and a bigger touchpad -- all in a more compact footprint.
B&H's sale extends across the MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines -- and there are some modest discounts on older Mac Mini, iMac and Mac Pro models as well. Higher-end MacBook Pro configurations from 2017 are selling for as much as $800 off and the 2017-era MacBook Air is now priced at $879 -- that's $120 off the standard price.
There loads of configurations on sale and we've highlighted some of our favorites below.
Keep in mind:
- Prices and availability are confirmed as of Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. ET.
- Some, but not all, of B&H's Cyber Week deals are scheduled to end on Nov. 30 at 4:15 p.m. ET.
- CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured below.
MacBook Air (2018) with 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD for $1,079 (save $120)
This is the brand-new MacBook Air, equipped with a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor, a 13.3-inch Retina display (with a 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution) and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. There are multiple configurations on sale -- but the best deal is on the base model, with a 256GB hard drive and 8GB of RAM, which costs $1,079 in any color -- gold, silver or space gray.
MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2017) with 15.4-inch display, Intel Core i7, 1TB SSD for $2,599 (save $800)Sarah Tew/CNET
B&H offered $1,000 off this model on Cyber Monday and has since reduced the discount to $800. Still, this is as good a price as you're likely to find on an absolutely loaded configuration from 2017.
12-inch MacBook (2017) with Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $1,099 (save $200)Sarah Tew/CNET
A nice configuration of the best version of the MacBook at the best price we're likely to see.
MacBook Pro (2018) with Touch Bar and Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $2,499 (save $300)Sarah Tew/CNET
A decent deal on a pretty high-end configuration of the newest MacBook Pro, which came out this summer. Sweet.
21.5-inch iMac (2017) with Intel Core i5 and 1TB hard drive for $999 (save $100)James Martin/CNET
Sure, it runs an integrated graphics processor. And it can't compete with its larger, 27-inch 4K sibling. But you can do much worse than a 21.5-inch iMac, with 8GB of RAM and a huge 1TB hard drive, for $1,000.
Originally published Nov. 14.
Update, Nov. 27: To reflect new and updated discounts.
Cyber Monday 2018 deals in each category
- Cyber Monday 2018: Every fantastic deal we can find, updating constantly
- Cyber Monday 2018 best TV deals: Save $100 on the 65-inch TCL 6 series, now $799
- Cyber Monday 2018 deals: iPad for $250, discounts on all MacBook Pros, $400 off gaming PC bundle, plus Chromebook, tablet sales
- Cyber Monday 2018 phone deals: Free OnePlus 6T today, LG V40 BOGO, free LG TV
- Cyber Monday 2018 smart home deals: Google and Echo devices starting at $24, Nest, Philips Hue and more
- Cyber Monday 2018 game console deals: PlayStation 4 for $200, PSVR for $199, Nintendo Switch and more
Cyber Monday 2018 deals by store
- Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2018 deals now: $20 Echo Dot, $30 Roku, $69 Echo and more discounts
- Cyber Monday deals at Walmart: $99 Google Home Hub, Xbox One X discounts, Bose deals and more
- Cyber Monday 2018 Target deals: The best stuff to get with that extra 15 percent off
- Cyber Monday 2018 Best Buy deals: $25 Google Home Mini, iPhone XS, Galaxy S9 and more
Cyber Monday 2018: CNET's complete coverage
- Cyber Monday 2018: The best deals you can get right now
- How to save even more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
- Cyber Monday 2018: All the deals and shopping tips
- Cyber Monday 2018: Xbox One S, Xbox One X deals continue starting at $199
- Catan, Pandemic, Arkham Horror and more: Cyber Monday deals on tabletop strategy games
Apple MacBook Air
Holiday Gift Guide 2018
-
reading•It's still Cyber Monday at B&H: Discounts continue on Apple computers
-
Nov 27•Cyber Monday 2018 deals you can still get: Apple iPad still $250, $550 discount on MacBook Pro, $400 off gaming PC bundle, cheap Chromebook laptops
-
Nov 27•Cyber Monday 2018 phone deals not over yet: Free LG V40, $200 Moto G6, $500 LG TV for free
-
Nov 27•Cyber Monday 2018 deals still available at Best Buy: TCL Roku TVs, Jabra Headphones and Philips Hue
-
•See All
Discuss: It's still Cyber Monday at B&H: Discounts continue on Apple computers
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.