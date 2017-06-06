It's OK to be smart, says this PBS YouTube channel

YouTube is great for searching for just about any kind of video you could want, but some of the best stuff on the site comes from smaller channels with amazing original content.

That's why, over the past few months, I've been sharing some of my favorite YouTube channels. And I've collected a few new ones along the way.

Today, I've got great one I only recently discovered: It's Okay to be Smart, from PBS Digital Studios. It's an educational channel that explores science, our universe and the excitement of learning new things. It's especially great for kids, but you'll find that you learn a lot too watching these videos. Here's a sampling to give you an idea of what it's all about.

In this first one the host, Joe Hanson, imagines what future historians might think of our era on Earth based on the artifacts they could dig up:

Next, he gives an explanation for why February only has 28 days (except when it has 29) and how that traces its roots back to the Roman empire:

In this one, he explores how if a human was shot by a magic shrinking ray, we would have a lot more problems than just being small:

Finally, Hanson talks about the physics behind how an igloo keeps you warm:

