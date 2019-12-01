It's officially Cyber Monday 2019: Deals at Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and other major retailers

Deal Savings Price









































































































Cyber Monday officially commenced at 12:01 a.m. this morning. The weekend between the two big sales days saw prices hold and many of the discounts transition into early Cyber Monday offers. So, if you missed out on some of your favorite sales on Black Friday (or even if you didn't), don't worry, there's an entire slate of good deals here for Cyber Monday. There are savings to be had on popular items like Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch consoles, laptops and Amazon smart home devices.

We're constantly scouring the best Cyber Monday deals currently available from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and other major retailers, and updating our list below -- so bookmark this page and keep checking back for the latest offers.

And if you dared to brave the physical, brick-and-mortar stores after Thanksgiving, we have ideas for how to destress. Visit our Holiday Survival Guide for tips on how to get through the holiday season without too much strain on your emotional state or your pocketbook.

David Carnoy One of the best travel speakers is now available at its best price ever. The little Clip 3 is fully waterproof, has a rechargeable battery, sounds great for its size -- and is available in about a dozen cool colors. At this price, it's a steal. Read our JBL Clip 3 review.

Amazon This smart display hasn't even been released yet, but Amazon just trotted out its first discount on the Echo Show 8. It's basically a larger version of the superpopular Echo Show 5 (which is currently on sale for $50, FYI), and therefore better suited to places like the kitchen, where the 8-inch screen makes it easier to view cooking videos and the like. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

James Martin/CNET C'mon... you want the newer, cooler version with the clock built in, right? It was just introduced in September at $60, but now it's at its lowest price yet: just $35. Read our Echo Dot with Clock review.

Walmart The new AirPods are the baseline true-wireless earbuds. They have an open design and the fit can be finicky for some ears, but they're a nice step up from wired headphones for iPhone users. Note: The price for these keeps jumping around; it's been $129 and $140 and at time of writing is in between. They also keep popping in and out of stock. If the deal isn't available when you look, try again in 30 to 60 minutes. These AirPods are temporarily out of stock, but the deal is still available and will ship when inventory returns. Read our Apple AirPods 2019 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Usually $99, this is the smallest wireless Bose speaker you can buy. It's water-resistant and sounds great for its size. And with no Alexa or Google Assistant on board, there are no privacy worries, either. Read our Bose SoundLink Micro review.

StackSocial It's not a Lego toy, though it looks exactly like one, and it's not a Star Wars toy, though it looks exactly like one. Let's just say it's Lego- and Star Wars-themed. It's also supercool: a kid-friendly drone that promises 10-12 minutes of flight time. Promo code BFMYSTERY is good for 15%-25% off at checkout. (The "mystery" is how big the discount will be.)

Nintendo Before you buy, be aware that you're getting the original version of the Switch, not the new model. Since that means your battery life will be somewhere between 2.5 and 6.5 hours, you probably want to take advantage of this deal only if you mostly plan to keep it docked. For lots of away missions, you might want to pass on this and get the updated Switch. Here's how to tell the difference between the two Switch consoles by looking at the box art. Nintendo is bundling the download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with the first-gen version of the Switch for $300, and throwing in a screen protector as well. Currently available from Amazon and Best Buy. Read our Nintendo Switch review.

Sarah Tew/CNET An absolute favorite among runners, these AfterShokz earbuds are ultralightweight and sweatproof, and their unique bone-conduction design means you can hear your music and podcasts without blocking ambient noise (like, say, the sound of cars or cyclists coming up behind you). Discounts are extremely rare, so grab this one while you can. Read our AfterShokz Air review.

Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images If you're looking to take the plunge on Hulu's video service, now is the perfect time. This weekend only, you can scoop up the first year of the service for just $1.99 a month -- $4 less than the usual price. Yes, there are ads, and yes, the price goes up after the first year. But this is still a pretty sweet deal. See complete details.

Walmart Make your favorite recipes with this Instant Pot that features a dishwasher-safe inner cooking pot and a three-ply bottom for even heat distribution.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you've been waiting for a good deal on this terrific TV -- we gave it an Editors' Choice Award for its image quality, affordable price and best-in-class Roku TV smarts -- it's here. And you can get it at that price from several places, such as Walmart, in addition to Best Buy. Read our TCL 6-Series 2019 review.

Back to its Prime Day low, the Echo Dot (without the clock) puts all of the smarts of Amazon's voice assistant Alexa into a small and affordable package. Even at its normal price of $50, it's a good deal, so the $22 price is something to celebrate. With voice commands, you can control your smart home devices, check the weather, play music, search the internet and more. You lose some sound quality with the smaller size, but you can plug it into your own speakers to make up for the difference. Read our Amazon Echo Dot 2018 review.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET If you want a smart speaker with Alexa that has a little more oomph to its sound quality, the latest version of the original Echo speaker might be the right choice for you. The older, 2017 Amazon Echo was selling for $50 at one point on Prime Day, but with a list price of $100 for this 2019 update, $60 isn't half bad. Read our Amazon Echo 2019 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET With a 5.5-inch touchscreen and the ability to wake you up with a nifty sunrise animation, this is our favorite smart display with Alexa. And at this price, it's a no-brainer. Read our Amazon Echo Show 5 review.

Amazon This TV from Best Buy's "house brand" comes with built-in Amazon Fire TV, meaning you can stream sources such as Disney Plus, Netflix, YouTube and, of course, Prime Video. And if you apply apply the promo code FTVE19 at checkout, you'll get a free Echo Dot.

Walmart Sorry, Bond and Bourne: Pound for pound, there's no action movie series that delivers the goods like Mission: Impossible. This set includes all six titles in both Blu-ray and digital formats. It normally sells for anywhere from $48-$60. The bundle is also available from Amazon for the same price.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET Sorry, gotta do it: The Force is strong with this one. Propel's drones originally sold for $180. They're incredibly fun to fly, and if you're able to find the TIE Fighter or Speeder Bike elsewhere, you can engage in actual aerial dogfights. These are getting increasingly hard to find, so don't miss this for just $37.

The latest iPad has a larger 10.2-inch screen and support for Apple Pencil (sold separately). It's a great deal for anyone with a 2017 (non-Pro) iPad or older. This $229 price is available from Amazon and Target right now, but probably won't last until Cyber Monday. Read our iPad 10.2 review.

Sony/Marvel Last year's hottest PS4 game originally sold for $60 -- and that was without extra content. Right now, you can get the GOTY Edition (which includes lots of extra goodies) for this all-time-low price. It's a must-have for PS4 owners. Shipping is free if you order from Best Buy, but if you'd rather grab it in-store, Walmart has the game for the same price. Read our Marvel's Spider-Man review.

Sarah Tew/CNET One of the best TVs we've reviewed this year is available at a huge discount. With insane light output, powerful local dimming and one of the best HDR pictures we've tested, this Vizio is a certified beast. You can choose from two sizes, both $400 off the usual price exclusively at Costco. Here's where you can sign up for a Costco membership if you don't already have one. Both the 65-incher, linked below, and the 75-incher are available now. Read our Vizio P-Series Quantum X review.

Angela Lang/CNET We recently gave the Fitbit Versa 2 our Editors' Choice Award, citing its reasonable price, long-lasting battery and compatibility across Android and iOS. We called it "one of the best examples of a hybrid fitness tracker and smartwatch you can buy." Normally $200, it's on sale for a limited time for $150 or $50 off at various retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Fitbit's own site. But the best deal as of right now is at Kohl's, where you can get that $150 sale price and $45 in Kohl's Cash. The Cash, or e-gift card, is good for store purchases, though you have to use it by Dec. 9. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

Microsoft Sure, you can get an Xbox One S for about $200 less than the Xbox One X, but if you do that you're sacrificing native 4K gaming, and these days, why would you want to do that? For Black Friday, Best Buy is bundling the Xbox One X with the deluxe edition of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $350. If you're a Star Wars fan, this is the bundle to get -- Fallen Order has received enthusiastic reviews, and the deluxe edition adds bonus skins for the BD-1 and Stinger Mantis as well as a digital art book and 90 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the game. You can whet your appetite by reading CNET's Sean Keane's extensive look at the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game. Oh, and the bundle also includes three months of Xbox Live Gold. Read our Xbox One X review.

With more than 80 built-in games, the Sega Genesis Mini is the best retro console of 2019. And now it's discounted from $80 to just $50. Read our Sega Genesis Mini review.

David Carnoy/CNET They're back: Best Buy again has the JLabs JBuds Air on sale for $30. They normally retail for $50. JLabs makes a lot of true wireless earbuds and these are its most affordable -- a relative bargain at $30 -- and frankly, the only ones I'd buy.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you can't afford premium noise-canceling models from Bose and Sony, the JBL Live 650BTNC Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones list for $200 and they're great. This week, you can get them for 50% off. Read our JBL Live 650BTNC review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The hot-ticket item of 2019 is back in stock at Amazon in time for Cyber Monday. The discount isn't much, but it's something. If you're hoping for an AirPods Pro-like experience at a lower price, check out these five affordable alternatives. This deal is currently backordered. You can still place an order, and it will ship in one to two months. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Sonos One is a great-sounding smart speaker that supports both Alexa and Google Assistant. There's a slightly newer version, but the differences are minor. Sonos discounts are rare, and while this one isn't huge, it's better than nothing. These speakers are currently back ordered, but will be available Jan. 10. Read our Sonos One review.

Lenovo Built with students in mind, the S340 offers 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a full-HD display. To put this Costco deal in some perspective, Lenovo charges $250 for a configuration with half the storage and a lower-resolution screen. Here's where you can sign up for a Costco membership if you don't already have one. Read more about the Lenovo S340.

Rockstar Games Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the biggest hits of the decade, clearing $725 million in its opening weekend last year. In the game, you travel back to 1899, when America's short-lived Wild West era was in its death throes. You get to experience it through the eyes of an outlaw who's trying to survive in that dangerous and dusty world. Right now, you can pick up the Xbox One digital download of Red Dead Redemption 2 for $30 from Amazon or the disc version for $25 from Best Buy. Read GameSpot's review of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Apple's latest, greatest MacBook Air frequently is on sale for $900. Earlier this week, you could get it for as little as $800, but that deal is gone with the wind. Still, this is $200 less than you'd pay at the Apple Store right now. This model includes 8GB of RAM and a 128GB solid-state drive. Read our MacBook Air 2019 preview.

Tidal Looking for a new place to hang your music-streaming hat? Tidal rivals the best of them, with a library of over 60 million songs and competitive pricing. A one-year subscription runs $120 -- basically $10 per month -- but for a limited time, you can score a free pair of Sennheiser HD 4.40BT headphones with that subscription. Those popular over-the-ear cans list for $100. Of course, Tidal is perhaps best known for its HiFi option, and if you grab a one-year subscription to that ($240), you'll receive your choice of free Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC headphones or IE 80 S ear-canal earbuds. Read our HD 4.50BTNC review.

Sceptre That's just a bananas price on a big ol' desktop display. Yes, the 1080p resolution is actually a bit on the low side given the size, but you can tweak your PC's settings to help compensate. Meanwhile, the Sceptre includes VGA, DVI and HDMI inputs and built-in speakers, so you could use it with your game console as well. Heck, plug in a streaming stick and make a TV out of it.

Amazon If you're a newcomer to Amazon's music-streaming service, it's hard to beat a buck for four full months of service. After that, you'll pay the regular rate of $9.99 per month, though you can cancel if you like, without penalty.

RemoBell Already a pretty amazing deal at $99, the RemoBell S is an attractive, hardwired doorbell designed to take the place of your existing bell. I've been using one for about six months, and while I still don't love the forced fisheye view of recorded videos, overall the doorbell has worked really well. And I absolutely do love the free cloud storage.

Mint Mobile Borrowing a page from McDonald's, which now charges the same price for any size drink, Mint Mobile will sell you any of its three-month plans for $15 per month. Why? Tough to say, but the obvious winner here is the 12GB option, which normally runs $25 per month (already an excellent deal). For those unfamiliar with the carrier, Mint offers service for GSM-compatible phones (otherwise known as those compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile). You pay in either three-, six- or 12-month blocks. Tip: There's currently a $20 cash-back option available from both Rakuten and TopCashback, but the terms are really confusing. (Anyone who's able to figure them out, leave a comment.)

César Salza/CNET The Fossil Sport hit the scene just about a year ago, bringing oodles of features to the Wear OS watchscape for a reasonable $275. The specs include NFC for Google Pay, GPS, 5-atm water resistance, a heart rate monitor and an altimeter. This sale drops the Sport (light blue only) to just $149, the best price we've seen yet.

Arcade1Up Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $150 once it's in your shopping cart. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines.

Sarah Tew/CNET When Lenovo introduced the IdeaPad 330s last year, it started at $500. Now, you can get a nice midrange configuration -- with a quad-core AMD processor, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM -- for under $300. Equipped with a nice 15.6-inch display, the 330s has thinner-than-usual bezels and an aluminum lid. This is a good deal on a solid entry-level laptop. (Note, however, that it was previously $329, so watch for another sale if you're not in a hurry.) Read our Lenovo IdeaPad 330s preview.

Walmart A 65-inch TV for $360? Seems like only yesterday that would have been considered a steal on a 55-inch model. It's an entry-level model, to be sure, with no smarts built in; you'll have to add your own Fire TV or Roku streamer for those functions. Thankfully, it has four HDMI inputs, so there's plenty of room for all the gear you might want to plug in.

Living DNA Curious about your origin story? Living DNA's test is quite comprehensive; it covers your overall ancestry, motherline and fatherline. Plus, family DNA matching is now included as well.

RCA Recently expired, it's back! In case you ended up missing out on the Samsung deal (above) or prefer a TV with built-in Roku, Walmart has this RCA model at the exact same price. It also has no user reviews, but at least it has three HDMI inputs instead of just two. Don't expect a world-class picture; do expect a huge screen to enjoy watching your shows on. And, hey, same deal: If you're not happy with it, you can take it back to the store.

Amazon This is the lowest price to date on Amazon's kid-friendly tablet, which includes a heavy-duty case (with stand) and two-year worry-free warranty. You also get a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a $36 value. The tablet is available in your choice of three case colors: blue, pink and purple. You can also get the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet for $80, which is $50 off the regular price. It's slightly faster and slightly larger, but otherwise pretty much the same experience for your kids.

Rich Brown Need new specs? Promo code Black65 will net you a hefty 65% off any frames at GlassesUSA.

Sarah Tew/CNET These aren't the star cans in Sony's over-the-ear headphones lineup -- that distinction belongs to the WH-1000XM3 -- but they're still extremely good. Especially if you love bass. And especially at this price: The WH-XB900N model normally sells for $248. Read our Sony WH-XB900N review.

Amazon Between Bose, Sony and now Apple with its AirPods Pro, active noise-canceling headphones and earbuds are all the rage. And now, we're seeing an old favorite from Sennheiser that's currently just $80 from Amazon -- down from $200. We reviewed the nearly identical Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC headphones two years ago, and found them to be a formidable Bose competitor at that $200 price. That model is down to $103 on Amazon, but this model -- the HD 4.50 SE -- has literally the exact same specs aside from some cosmetic color differences.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET The Apple HomePod faces increasingly stiff competition in the smart-speaker market, starting with Amazon's new, similar Echo Studio. But remember, too, that the HomePod started out at $349; this is your chance to get it for considerably less. If you want wonderful sound and already live in Apple's ecosystem, look no further. Read our Apple HomePod review.

Arcade1Up This head-to-head machine brings 12 classic arcade games to your den, including half a dozen Street Fighter titles, Final Fight and Commando. And for a limited time you'll also score $120 in Kohl's Cash, which is basically free money to use on additional store purchases. (Note that it must be used by Dec. 9.) Although the product description seems to refer to the upright version of this unit, the model number is definitely for the cocktail table.

Lenovo This feels like the kind of deal that would normally be a doorbuster, requiring you to stand in line outside the store for a couple hours. This Chromebook features 4GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage and a touchscreen on a 360-degree hinge -- meaning it's suitable for tablet duty as well. The screen may be on the smaller side, but that didn't stop this 2-in-1 from scoring a 4.7-star average rating from over 1,800 buyers.

Out of stock or otherwise expired



Apple Best Buy comes within $1 of the all-time lowest price we've seen for the 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro, $650. And the 256GB iPad Pro model is also on sale for $800. Note that you need to be a member of the retailer's My Best Buy program to get this sale price. This deal is expired. Read our 11-inch iPad Pro review.

For less than the price of many 13.3-inch laptops, the VivoBook offers a bigger screen with full HD resolution. It also packs an Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive -- enough horsepower for massive spreadsheets and tons of browser tabs. This deal is expired.

Roborock While we're still in control of our robots, we might as well have them do our bidding. The Roborock S5 can not only vacuum your floors, it can mop them as well. It originally sold for $500, but you can use promo code ROBOROCKBF to knock the price down to an all-time low.

Gotta catch this deal. The hottest Nintendo Switch games of 2019 are hard to find for less than $60, but this eBay seller currently has them for $48 apiece -- with free economy shipping to boot. The closer we get to the holidays, the harder it will be get any kind of discount on these in-demand titles.

Sarah Tew/CNET Looking to update some of your older Roku devices? Get the superluxe ultrapremium model for the lowest price ever. The Ultra supports 4K and HDR, of course, and also includes Ethernet and USB ports, a microSD slot and a lost-remote finder. And speaking of that remote, you can plug in wired headphones (JBL earbuds included!) for easy private listening. Read our Roku Ultra review.

Sony This is the best we've seen this season. Last year, you got the same console plus Spider-Man at this price, so this is a pretty big ramp-up. God of War

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

The Last of Us Remastered

That pulls together three of the best-ever PS4 exclusives -- albeit ones that are not for younger kids. Read more at GameSpot: The best PS4 Black Friday 2019 deals. Read our Sony PS4 Slim review.

Sarah Tew/CNET An oldie but goodie, the SoundTouch 10 dates back to 2016 (gasp!). But that doesn't change the fact that this compact Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speaker produces surprisingly big, punchy sound and supports multiroom setups. It's on par with the likes of Sonos speakers, but now without the hefty price tag. Read our Bose SoundTouch 10 review.

Still with us? This article has been periodically updated to keep it current. What follows is the original version of this article, with plenty of general tips for shopping on Cyber Monday.

It's just over a month until Black Friday, but of course things are starting to ramp up already. Best Buy, for example, already ran a guaranteed-Black-Friday-pricing sale on TVs (now expired) and just unveiled weekly sales on Apple products for members of its free My Best Buy program. And that's just the start. In the next week or so, expect to see "leaked" ads from a growing number of stores, along with early sales ("Black November," anyone?) and other promotions.

In case you're new to these United States, a quick explanation: Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving, traditionally the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season. (Today it's better known as the day retail stores try desperately to remind people there are still retail stores.) Cyber Monday happens three days later, with the focus squarely on online shopping.

As always, we'll be watching for all these sales and passing along the best ones. In the meantime, let's talk about the ways you can shop smarter on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Read more: When is Black Friday 2019?

1. Don't get caught up in the hype

I've been writing the Cheapskate blog for 12 years, and if there's one thing I've learned, it's that every day is Black Friday. Some recent examples: The Amazon Kindle (2019) for $65, the Apple Watch Series 3 for $189, the Nintendo Switch V2 for $263 and a refurbished JBL Link 10 speaker for $40. (Some of these have sold out or expired. I'm using them primarily to illustrate my point.)

Will those products be even less on Black Friday? Perhaps, but some of them (like the Kindle and Apple Watch) are already selling at historic lows. Between Valentine's Day, Easter, Mother's Day, Memorial Day, Father's Day, the Fourth of July, Prime Day, Labor Day and Christmas, there are countless opportunities year-round for stores to hold sales. And that's exactly what they do. None of them put all their eggs into Black Friday's basket.

Bottom line: Try to avoid getting caught up in the Friday frenzy. If there's something you want to buy and you spot a great deal before BF, grab it. If you missed a great deal on BF, don't sweat it: Chances are good you'll see it again before long. Trust me on this; I speak from experience.

2. Set up price alerts, and do it now

Suppose you're planning to buy one of the aforementioned items -- say, the Nintendo Switch. But you're not going to pull the trigger unless the price drops to $250 or less. (Psst: It's getting there. Check out today's Switch deal at $262.95.) Just one problem: Short of checking a bunch of stores on a daily basis, how can you find out when that happens?

Screenshot by Rick Broida/CNET

Simple: Set up price alerts. Free tools including CamelCamelCamel (which works solely with Amazon), Honey, PriceBlink and WikiBuy can notify you when there's a price drop. It might be called a "droplist" or "watchlist," but ultimately it's a way to bookmark store items and find out when they go on sale. This is not only a time-saver, but also a way to insure that a short-lived discount doesn't get away from you.

You may want to use one or more of these tools simultaneously, as some of them let you set thresholds for alerts, while others will notify you if there's any price drop at all.

3. Sit out the doorbuster sales



For many, Black Friday still conjures images of long lines outside the store and crazy crowds inside it -- because that's how it all started. But although lots of retailers still try to lure customers in with "doorbuster" deals, they're not always worth the effort.

Stan Honda/Getty Images

For starters, most of the best deals have limited quantities available, meaning you'll have to arrive really early and stand in line for a really long time. Should you really bother doing that to save, say, an extra $20 on a Nintendo Switch? Or get a bargain-basement price on a TV that's not great to begin with?

Probably not. And, remember, once you're in the door, there's a good chance you'll end up spending money on other items you don't need or want. My advice: stay home.

4. Don't forget your cash-back apps

Screenshot by Rick Broida/CNET

Psst! There's a way to save even more on Black Friday (and Cyber Monday, and every other shopping day of the year): Use a cash-back service.

Read more: Cash-back services: Do they really work?

BeFrugal, Dosh, Rakuten (formerly Ebates), Honey and TopCashback are just a few of the services that will score you extra discounts (in the form of rebates) at many, if not most, stores -- mostly online stores, but some retails ones, too. Dosh in particular is good choice for the latter, but the Rakuten mobile app also supports in-store shopping.

Read more: 4 ways to get cash back without even trying

5. Forget the stuff -- shop for experiences instead

This 51-year-old cheapskate has learned that owning stuff is nowhere near as good as doing stuff. So consider choosing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on experiences, the kinds that build memories. Some suggestions:

National parks

Escape rooms

Live music at small venues

Ballparks in other states

Football-bowling

Axe-throwing

Indoor go-kart racing

In other words, put the phone down, take the headphones off, and get the hell out there. Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.

6. Use virtual credit card numbers

Online shopping is pretty safe overall, but every time you buy something, you're exposing your credit card number. The more stores you patronize, the greater the odds of that number getting stolen.

Solution: Use a virtual credit card, meaning one that's generated for one-time use and doesn't expose your real number. Many banks offer this option. If yours doesn't, check out Token, a free app that produces virtual credit card numbers.

Note: Originally published last year. Updated to reflect new advice or promotions.