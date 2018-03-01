Here's a list of topics we're discussing in today's podcast:
- Spotify files for its long-awaited IPO.
- Equifax reveals its breach was even bigger.
- We take a look at Samsung's new Intelligent Scan biometric tech.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
