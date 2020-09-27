It's official: Prime Day takes place on October 13 and 14

Amazon

CNET revealed the news last week, but now it's official: Amazon has publicly announced that Prime Day will kick off October 13-14.

Prime Day usually takes place in mid July, but was delayed this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, like in 2019, will last 48 hours as opposed to the usual 36 hours.

The shift from July to October could affect the dynamic of Prime Day. It's closer that ever to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but also closer to the holiday season. What is usually an event for impulse, personal purchases could become an opportunity to stock up on gifts for the holiday season.



Will there be opportunities to pick up an Xbox Series X or a PS5? Difficult to say considering pre-orders are currently sold out, but we're holding out hope. Worse comes to worst you could just buy another Nintendo Switch.

Amazon also tends to heavily discount its own products and services during this time, so that's worth looking out for as well.

This time round, Amazon is attempting to focus more on small businesses. It's planning to spend $100 million on promotional activities designed to send new customers to smaller businesses, and will offer customers $10 credit to those who spend $10 or more at those small businesses.

"In the midst of an unprecedented year, we're committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for our small businesses and excited for Prime members worldwide to discover new ways to support local entrepreneurs and save big on everything they need and love," said Amazon's CEO Worldwide Consumer, Jeff Wilke. "This year's Prime Day is the perfect opportunity for Prime members to get their holiday shopping done early from the comfort of their homes – and to have more time to spend with their families and friends throughout the season."

Now is as good a time as any to get prepped. We've got you covered.

