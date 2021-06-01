It's official: Prime Day 2021 will take place June 21-22

CNET

The dates for Prime Day 2021 are now set in stone: Amazon's big summer sale will run from Monday, June 21, through Tuesday, June 22, this year. The company had stated in its earlier quarterly earnings that Prime Day 2021 would happen in the month of June, and Bloomberg correctly reported the exact dates just last week.

Along with Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November, Prime Day is among Amazon's biggest money-making days of the year. The June dates make this the earliest Prime Day yet. The sale has traditionally been timed for the July anniversary of Amazon's founding, and last year it was delayed to mid-October as the retailer struggled with COVID-induced supply chain and logistical issues.

Prime Day 2021 tips

The biggest question remaining is now which Prime Day deals will be worth taking the time to stalk the website for. Among the Prime Day tips we've already posted:

This is a developing story. More updates will follow soon.