It's official: Apple's 2018 WWDC keynote is Monday, June 4

Apple

The ritual annual pilgrimage to Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2018) is upon us, and the official lead-up starts with the sending of the invitations: So now it's confirmed for June 4 with the keynote beginning at 10 a.m. PT, once again at the San Jose Convention Center.

As ever, we'll be covering all the news. Here's what we expect, as well as the ways Apple could perk up some old standbys like the MacBook Air.