It's not Prime Day yet, but nearly every Amazon device is on sale right now

It's beginning to look a lot like Prime Day. Although Amazon has yet to lock in a date for the big annual event (which typically happens in July but has been delayed to Q4 owing to the pandemic), just about every Amazon-branded tablet, e-reader, smart speaker and media streamer is .

The prices here don't quite rival Prime Day (or, for that matter, Black Friday), but they're definitely in the neighborhood. Here are a few standouts.

Sarah Tew/CNET I love reading ebooks, but reading them on my phone can be a struggle because there are so many distractions. That's why I like to put the phone aside and pick up a Kindle, which also brings the benefits of a bigger screen and no blue-light emission. This model has been a few bucks cheaper a few times before, but it's still a great deal at $70. Read our Amazon Kindle review.

Toshiba This appears to be a newer (2020) version of the popular Toshiba Fire TV from last year, though it's hard to tell what's different about it. The key amenities: an Alexa-savvy voice remote and Amazon's built-in streaming interface. The TV also has three HDMI inputs and potentially decent Onkyo speakers, the latter bolstered by DTS TruSurround and Dolby audio. That's according to the description from Best Buy's product page. Curiously, Best Buy is the seller, here, not Amazon proper. Not that it really matters, but you could also get the TV straight from Best Buy for the same price.

This is only the third time the excellent Echo Studio smart speaker has been on sale -- and the first time Amazon has bundled it with a freebie. If you hurry, however, you might be able to score an even better deal at Best Buy: The Echo Studio bundled with the Philips Hue Bulb and an Echo Show 5, all for $170. That's bonkers. Read our Echo Studio review.

A few more sale items worth checking out:

