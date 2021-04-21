It's not even Prime Day yet, but this 32-inch JVC Roku TV is just $99 (save $50)

JVC

We still don't know exactly when Prime Day will land this year -- could be July like always, might be as early as June -- but right now there's a TV deal that's likely to rival the best of what Amazon's event will offer. And it's not from Amazon.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has the . That's $50 off the regular price.

I bet some of you are wondering, "Could I use this TV as a big monitor?" The answer: no, because it tops out at 720p resolution, which is insufficient for big-screen computing.

However, it's definitely sufficient for small(ish)-screen TV watching. You might think this is a no-go because it's not 4K or even 1080p, but trust me: You don't need that in a screen this size. Netflix, Hulu and all the rest will look perfectly sharp at 720p.

Speaking of which, the JVC has baked-in Roku, which is awesome. It's up to you to provide the subscriptions to various streaming services, of course, unless you want to go really cheap with the best free movie services and best free TV services.

Meanwhile, don't care about Roku? Consider .

Could we see even better TV deals come Prime Day? Maybe a little better, but this is here right now. Why wait?

