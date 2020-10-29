It's Halloween at Epic: Get $55 worth of free spooky games including Ghostbusters Remastered

Deal Savings Price



If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away at least one free game each Thursday. This week, it's all about Halloween as Epic gives away Blair Witch and the remastered version of Ghostbusters: The Video Game.

If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just get your free games, which are yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install the games right away if you don't want to. You have until Thursday, Nov. 5, to claim this week's freebies, at which time they both return to their regular price.

Epic Games Grab your proton pack, because it's time to bust some ghosts. The original Ghostbusters Video Game has been remastered and lets you join the original crew with voicework performed by Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson in an original story that was written by the writers of the original films -- Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. Regularly $25, it's free until Nov. 5.

Epic Games Not simply a rehash of the classic found-footage film from 1999, this first-person psychological horror game is inspired by the Blair Witch films and puts you in the role of a former police officer with a troubled past joining the search for a young boy who has gone missing in the Black Hills Forest near Burkittsville, Maryland.

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

