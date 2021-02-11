It's Friday, Friday, and here's the 10th anniversary remix of Rebecca Black's Friday

Rebecca Black

Ah, 2011, somehow you seem like you were a century instead of a decade ago. That was the year Charlie Sheen was "winning," Adele was Rolling in the Deep, Kim Kardashian was ending her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries, Beyonce was announcing her pregnancy, and the Royal Wedding of Kate and Wills was happening, with Kate's sister Pippa's rear end playing an outsized role. And in February 2011, a 13-year-old girl named Rebecca Black released a music video, forever cementing her place in viral video history and giving the best day of the week an irresistible earworm.

Black's hit song came about when her family paid $4,000 for her to make the video as a birthday present. But really, it was a gift to all of us, unwrapping such lyrics as "gotta have my bowl, gotta have cereal" and "tomorrow is Saturday, and Sunday comes after-wurrrrrrrrrrds." The video now has 149 million views on YouTube.

Now, Black is 23, and this week she released a remix of the song that couldn't be further away from the sweetly goofy innocent original. The remix features rapper Big Freedia, singer Dorian Electra and electronic-music duo 3OH!3 joining Black, who sports a skintight black outfit, dagger-like fingernails, a spiked collar and cuffs and a long black-and-blue braid. The video itself includes an autotuned-but-still-recognizable version of Friday, complete with images from the original song overlaid with a modern, meme-filled update of the video.

The 10th anniversary remix is timely, too. On Feb. 8, the original Friday was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, for selling more than 500,000 units.

The remix has earned over 1 million views in just over a day. It's not original Friday territory yet, but everybody's lookin' forward to the weekend.