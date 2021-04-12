It's DIY time: Save $40 on a Cricut Joy crafting machine

Cricut

Whether you're a crafter just on the weekend or need to regularly print professional-looking designs on paper, vinyl and fabrics, Cricut's DIY crafting machines have your name written all over them. The Cricut Joy is a simple printer and cutter designed with home improvement projects in mind, and can be used for custom graphics for t-shirts, cutting patterns for photo frames or adding custom decals to pretty much anything (like mugs, phone cases and food storage containers). Usually $179, right now the .

The Cricut Joy is a compact little desktop gadget that is just 8.4 inches long and a little over 4 inches deep. It looks like a printer, but it can both write and cut, enabling you to create intricate designs on more than 50 kinds of materials. You send your designs to the Joy via Bluetooth with Cricut's design app for iOS, Android, Windows or Mac. While you're limited to designs that are 6.5 inches wide, cuts can be 20 feet long.

If the Cricut Joy isn't beefy enough for you, the , down from the regular price of $399. Aimed at more experienced crafters, Cricut Maker is designed to accommodate more than 300 materials, from delicate papers and fabrics to tough materials like matboard, leather, and basswood -- at sizes up to 12 inches by 2 feet. It's also compatible with a wide range of tools for cutting, scoring, writing and adding other decorative effects.

Both the Cricut Joy and Cricut Maker are on sale through Sunday, April 17.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.