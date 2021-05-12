It's always a starry, starry night with this $23 Tomshine Star Night Light Projector

Tomshine

I always envied that kid on my block who had a star projector in his room. I yearned to feel like I was falling asleep in a planetarium. And while I was an especially geeky astronomy nut as a kid, I am sure I was not alone. If you wanted one, or you just want to let your own kids explore the cosmos from their bed, here's a versatile budget-priced model. The Tomshine Star Night Light Projector is usually $34.27, but right now (and while supplies last) you can get it for 30% off. You can get the when you apply promo code CNETSTAR01 at checkout.

The LED projector has four colored lights (red, green, blue and white) that can be combined 10 different ways for a variety of single color and multicolor patterns. You can also combine that with the projector's ocean wave mode for more visual options. It includes a Bluetooth speaker and a USB port for directly inserting music via USB drive. The lights can sync with the music for an at-home laser light show.

You can control the music features and brightness control from its side panel, though the included remote also gives you access to the full range of visual effects.

It's not going to replicate a Pink Floyd light show at the local planetarium, but it's great for kids and can throw a little ambiance into the living room next Saturday night.

