You won't believe this Apple accessory

Apple products have created major cottage industries for accessory makers over the years, but it always seems a little strange when a company makes an accessory for an Apple accessory.

That's the case with Pad & Quill's Leather Apple Pencil Grip, which is exactly what it sounds like: a leather cover for the Apple Pencil (for the iPad Pro). It not only allows you to get a better grip on Apple's electronic stylus but "solves every problem you never knew you had with your Pencil," according to the marketing materials for the product.

Pad & Quill, a small Minnesota-based company that makes swanky, handmade leather cases for iPhones and iPads, as well as leather Apple Watch straps, says it's been working on its latest accessory for a while.

The Leather Apple Pencil Grip features full-grain American leather, a hand-sewn baseball stitch closure, Lightning charger cap holder and a stainless steel carrying clip. It costs $50 -- or half the price of the Pencil -- and comes in three color options. It ships in early April.