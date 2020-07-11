It's a charger sale: Save up to 40% on a trio of ways to power your phone, laptop and more

Deal Savings Price





It's time to stock up on charging options. Accessories brand Aukey is having a sale at Amazon, and right now you can get a trio of charging gadgets at up to 40% off. There's a fast car charger (40% off), a wireless charging pad (25% off) and a massive 30,000-mAh power bank (30% off) up for grabs. I don't know how long these deals will last, so you might want to move quickly if anything here grabs your interest.

Aukey Plug this charger into your car's accessory port and you can simultaneously charge two devices at once. The charger includes both a USB-A and USB-C port, and the USB-C is Power Delivery-compatible, so it can deliver as much as 30 watts to charge larger devices such as laptops. To get this deal, be sure to apply discount code LCHCJL5A at checkout, which nets you 40% off.

Aukey This three-coil charger has a generously large "sweet spot" so you don't have to hunt for where to place your device when setting it down to charge. It can fast-charge Samsung phones at 10 watts and the iPhone at 7.5 watts, in addition to standard 5-watt charging. Be sure to apply discount code ZPYYVZ66 at checkout to save 25%.

Aukey You won't find a power bank much larger than this 30,000-mAh model. It can top itself off in under eight hours with dual inputs -- USB-C and Micro-USB -- and can charge via the dual USB-A ports and the two-way USB-C connector. And of course, there's a flashlight built in. You can save 30% when you apply discount code KTOYWZEF at checkout.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.