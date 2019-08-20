It Chapter 2 early reviews: 'Probably scarier' than part 1

New Line Cinema

Stephen King has a lot to answer for. He's ruined the reputation of vintage cars (Christine), Saint Bernard dogs (Cujo) and snowy hideaways (The Shining). But he's really destroyed the good name of clowns, as Pennywise from It might be one of the most nightmarish horror creations ever.

It Chapter 2 follows up on 2017's critically acclaimed It, and both are based on King's 1,100-page, 1986 best seller. It Chapter Two recasts the Losers' Club with adult actors, and continues the plot 27 years after the first film. The film opens Sept. 5 in Australia and Sept. 6 in the US and UK, but social media reactions started to creep out on Tuesday. Here's a look at what some early viewers are saying.

'Probably scarier,' but long

Peter Sciretta of Slashfilm is calling this second film "probably scarier than chapter one -- more Pennywise imagery to haunt your dreams." But he also found it less charming than the first, and overlong.

#ITChapterTwo is probably scarier than chapter one - more Pennywise imagery to haunt your dreams. But it also loses a lot of charm in the shift in focus from the coming of age to the now adult characters. At nearly 3 hours it feels long. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) August 21, 2019

'Truly epic feel'

"Director Andy Muschietti weaves the young & adult Losers together super well, giving IT 2 a truly epic feel," writes Perri Nemiroff of Collider.

#ITChapter2 isn't as refined as the first, but it's still an excellent ensemble piece, oozing with heart & packed with extremely well-crafted set pieces. Muschietti weaves the young & adult Losers together super well, giving IT 2 a truly epic feel. (MVP: Bill Hader as Richie.) pic.twitter.com/7dXmIsd2z6 — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) August 21, 2019

'Gruesome, strange but rarely scary'

Sean O'Connell of CinemaBlend liked but didn't love the film, yet is one of many critics raving about the performance of Bill Hader as Richie Tozier.

So, #ITChapterTwo: it's v. good, but not great. I liked it, but didn't LOVE it. First movie is a tough act to follow. TWO is gruesome, strange but rarely scary. Nails important aspects from the book, but feels overlong. Cast is aces, though, & Bill Hader SHOULD be in Oscar convo. pic.twitter.com/1KUZk5TXA1 — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) August 21, 2019

'First half is great'

Mike Ryan of Uproxx had a definite preference for the first part of the film, and loved the new adult cast.

For the most part I liked IT CHAPTER TWO. First half (of this pretty long movie!) is great. And the new adult cast is stellar. Second half isn’t as tight. And overall Chapter Two isn’t as tight as the first movie. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) August 21, 2019

'Bill Hader steals it'

Lots more love for Hader's part, this time from Fandango's Erik Davis.

#ITChapterTwo is a terrific companion to #ITChapterOne. Similar vibes, great ensemble chemistry w/ a nice mix of humor and horror. Part 2 plays heavier in tone, dealing w/ defeating the burden of childhood trauma, & I definitely teared up at the very end. Bill Hader steals it pic.twitter.com/bjiwtJufNQ — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 21, 2019

Cha-ching!

"It'll make more money than Warner Bros knows what to do with," writes Drew Taylor of Moviefone. Oh, we think they'll find a way to use the cash.