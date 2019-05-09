It: Chapter 2 teaser trailer delivers a spooky look at upcoming film

News flash: Clowns are still creepy. A new teaser trailer for It: Chapter 2 came out Thursday, and Bev Marsh learns that going back to revisit your old home might just be a terrible idea.

The movie is not a sequel, but a continuation of the 2017 film, and both are based on the 1,100-page 1986 Stephen King bestseller. The Losers' Club members who once fought the sewer-dwelling horror known as It are grown up now, and a devastating call brings them back to once again face their childhood horrors.

Bill Skarsgård plays terrifying Pennywise the Clown, with James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Andy Bean as Stan Uris and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak.

The original film grossed over $700 million worldwide.

It: Chapter 2 opens on Sept. 5 in Australia and on Sept. 6 in the US and UK.