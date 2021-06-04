Issa Rae joins cast of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2

Sony

Issa Rae has joined the cast of voice actors for Sony's upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Rae will voice Jessica Drew, Spider-Woman, according to a report Friday from the Hollywood Reporter, citing unnamed sources.

The cast so far includes Shameik Moore as Spider-Man Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen.

The Spider-Verse sequel is set to be released Oct. 7, 2022. There's no word yet on the plot of the second movie. The first Spider-Verse movie was released in 2018 and featured Morales and multiple other Spider-Man characters from other universes banding together to fight a common enemy.

