Israel's Beresheet moon mission fails to stick lunar landing

SpaceIL/IAI

Beresheet would have been the most unlikely lunar lander in history, but the spacecraft didn't survive its reach for the moon's surface, SpaceIL announced Thursday. The failed mission will be remembered as a bittersweet experience.

SpaceIL's live broadcast followed the tense maneuvers needed to get the lunar lander down to the Sea of Serenity on the near side of the moon. The Beresheet team members worked in the control room as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu watched from a spectator area.

The landing process suffered some glitches when the main engine cut out and mission control lost communication.

This was a mission of firsts. Beresheet was to be Israel's first moon lander, which would have put the country in an exclusive club that includes the US, Soviet Union and China. Nonprofit SpaceIL would have been the first private, nongovernment group to set a lander on the moon's surface.

Beresheet launched on Feb. 21 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and overcame a brief technical glitch along the way. The lander was designed to take pictures of its surroundings and measure the moon's magnetic field.

SpaceIL and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) had placed a time capsule in the lander filled with digital files covering Israel's history and heritage. That time capsule was likely lost along with the spacecraft.

The dream didn't quite come to fruition, but Beresheet's journey to moon orbit was still an important moment in space history that made the moon feel more in reach for the world.