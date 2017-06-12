Israel hacked ISIS, then Trump shared findings with Russians

NurPhoto/Getty Images

Cyber-experts working for the Israeli government were able to hack into ISIS's computer systems.

Israeli intelligence was able to discover that ISIS bombmakers were capable of creating explosives that looked like batteries in laptops, which would fool X-ray machines, according to the New York Times. President Donald Trump is accused of sharing the information with Russian's foreign minister, Sergey Kislyak -- a move that reportedly infuriated Israeli officials.

The revelations are what led the US to enact a ban on carry-on laptops on planes coming from select counties in the Middle East and North Africa, although the government is mulling an even broader rule.

