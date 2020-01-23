Is your ThinkPad's USB-C port not working? Upgrade its firmware.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Lenovo makes some great laptops but like every company makes missteps. In Lenovo's case, it has confirmed that there's buggy firmware responsible for problems with the USB-C ports on many models of its 2017 to 2019 ThinkPad laptops.

As reported by Notebookcheck and later posted to a Lenovo support page, the USB-C firmware issue affects more than a dozen ThinkPad laptops including the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (5th Gen to 7th Gen), X1 Yoga (2nd Gen to 4th Gen), and P-series ThinkPads.

It turns out that a firmware update issued in August 2019 corrupted the software controlling the port. According to Lenovo, symptoms of the USB-C problem include:

Port not working

Intel Thunderbolt controller not visible in the OS/Device Manager

USB-C or Thunderbolt docking stations not visible or having connectivity problems

HDMI output not available

System battery not charging with a USB-C power adapter connected to the USB-C port

Intel Thunderbolt pop-up error message

Intel Thunderbolt safe mode error message

BIOS Thunderbolt communication error or hang during POST

If your laptop is one of the models affected, Lenovo recommends to immediately update your system with new driver and firmware packages that are designed to resolve any USB-C problem. If the updates don't work out, Lenovo urges ThinkPad owners to reach out to Technical Support.

Here's a complete list of the affected laptops.