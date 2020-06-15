Is your T-Mobile service having issues? You're not alone

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

If your T-Mobile service was having issues on Monday you were not alone. The third-largest wireless carrier is seemingly having widespread issues around the country impacting the ability to make calls and text.

It is unclear what caused the issue or when it will be resolved. Users across the country took to Twitter to note the outage, with T-Mobile rising to the top spot on the site's U.S. Trending Topics as of 3:45 p.m. ET.

The main issue appears to be with calls and texts, with users saying that data was working normally.

In tests in northern New Jersey, T-Mobile's data services appeared to be working normally though I was unable to send text messages and had issues making calls on a OnePlus 8 5G.

A CNET editor in New York City was able to send texts and iMessage using an iPhone, but calls were not working on either device. An editor in San Francisco noted that calls were not working over Google Fi, the cell phone service offered by Google that relies on T-Mobile, Sprint and U.S. Cellular's respective networks. Data over Fi, however, was working.

CNET has reached out to T-Mobile for comment and will update as more details become available.

This story is developing...