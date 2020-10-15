Twitter users on Thursday afternoon reported service interruptions on the social network, including feeds not updating and the inability to send tweets. The issue appears to have begun around 2:30 p.m. PT, affecting users in major cities across the US.
Downdetector.com, which tracks whether a website is working properly, showed a spike in performance complaints related to Twitter.
Twitter said it's aware of the issue and is working on a solution.
"We know people are having trouble tweeting and using Twitter," a Twitter spokesperson said. "We're working to fix this issue as quickly as possible. We have no evidence of a security breach or hack, and we're currently investigating internal causes."
Is Twitter Down? Users report performance issues
