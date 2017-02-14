Is this what the Galaxy Tab S3 will look like?

Samsung hasn't had much luck keeping details on its rumored Galaxy Tab S3 tablet a secret. And now those details include an image.

Discovered by German site WinFuture, the picture shows what appears to be the rumored update to Samsung's Galaxy Tab S2 along with a new active stylus. The pair is expected to be one of the Korean electronics giant's main announcements at this year's Mobile World Congress show instead of Samsung's Galaxy S8 phone, which is not expected to be announced until the end of March.

Prior unconfirmed details about the Galaxy Tab S3 include:

9.6-inch display with 2,048x1,536-pixel resolution

S Pen stylus

12-megapixel rear camera

5-megapixel front-facing camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

Android 7.0 Nougat

4GB of RAM

Bluetooth

Optional keyboard and cover case

Starting around $600

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.