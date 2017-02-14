Is this what the Galaxy Tab S3 will look like?

Samsung hasn't had much luck keeping details on its rumored Galaxy Tab S3 tablet a secret. And now those details include an image.
Discovered by German site WinFuture, the picture shows what appears to be the rumored update to Samsung's Galaxy Tab S2 along with a new active stylus. The pair is expected to be one of the Korean electronics giant's main announcements at this year's Mobile World Congress show instead of Samsung's Galaxy S8 phone, which is not expected to be announced until the end of March.
Prior unconfirmed details about the Galaxy Tab S3 include:
- 9.6-inch display with 2,048x1,536-pixel resolution
- S Pen stylus
- 12-megapixel rear camera
- 5-megapixel front-facing camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- 4GB of RAM
- Bluetooth
- Optional keyboard and cover case
- Starting around $600
Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.