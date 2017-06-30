Was Microsoft planning to release a smaller Surface called "Surface Mini" in 2014? According to Windows Central, it supposedly was.

The site posted alleged pics of a Microsoft tablet the company had purportedly planned to release three years ago alongside its Surface Pro 3. Back in 2014 after a third-party prematurely revealed a case for a "Surface Mini" product, rumors gained traction that Microsoft would soon reveal the "Mini". A few weeks later, only the Surface Pro 3 was revealed.

While we can't speak to the validity of Window Central's pics, we can share some of the information the site included. If the pics are to be believed, here are some of the Mini's specs:

Windows RT 8.1



Snapdragon 800 clocked at 2.15GHz



1GB of RAM



1,140x1,080 screen resolution



32GB of storage



Dual-band Wi-fi



The latest version of the Surface Pro was released in June. A Microsoft representative declined not to comment on this story.