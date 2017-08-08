Is the vegan Impossible Burger actually safe to eat?

1:52 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The thing that makes the Impossible Burger oh so tasty -- and, well, burger-y -- might not be good for you. Soy leghemoglobin, or "heme," is currently under review by the Food and Drug Administration as a potential allergen, the New York Times reports.

The meat-free Impossible Burger, made by startup Impossible Foods, has earned high marks from carnivores and vegans alike. It's sold as a high-end foodie curiosity at restaurants in New York (Momofuku Nishi), LA (Crossroads Kitchen), Las Vegas (Andrea's), various cities in Texas (Hopdoddy) and San Francisco (Jardiniere and Cockscomb). It supposedly has a similar look and taste to the real deal.

One of the main things that contributes to this is that it "bleeds" like a regular burger. CNET's very own Dara Kerr got to try one for herself at Impossible Foods' lab in Redwood City, California last year. "Heme is identical inside a plant and in the muscle tissue of an animal. It is the taste of blood," Celeste Holz-Schietinger, Impossible Foods' principal scientist told Kerr during her visit.

But is heme safe to eat? Impossible Foods provides a full ingredient list for the Impossible Burger on its FAQ page. It even dedicates a complete section to the question, "What is the ingredient leghemoglobin (soy)?"

"FDA believes the arguments presented, individually and collectively, do not establish the safety of soy leghemoglobin for consumption," FDA officials wrote in a memo obtained by the Times, "nor do they point to a general recognition of safety."

Impossible Foods said in a statement Tuesday that the Impossible Burger's "key ingredient" is safe to eat, citing "a panel of food safety and allergy experts at three universities."

The FDA did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.