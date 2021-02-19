Is the Meater smart thermometer a pun? I can't tell, but it's 17% off

Meater

Cooking is part art and part science, and scientists use tools. The most important kitchen tool is a reliable thermometer, essential for knowing when your meat is perfectly done without slicing it open and releasing those all-important juices. Recently, I told you that you can get the outstanding Yummly smart meat thermometer for $90 (and that deal is still running). If you want something similar for a lot less, though, check out the Meater, a wireless smart meat thermometer that usually sells for $70. Right now and for a limited time you can get when you apply promo code CNET3080221 at checkout.

Meater is pretty similar to the aforementioned Yummly, though unlike Yummly, I haven't had a chance to try it out for myself. It's a completely wireless thermometer -- no dangling metal braided cable that runs back to a base station. Instead, it connects wirelessly to a mobile app on your phone. Also like Yummly, it has two temperature probes -- one that measures the meat and another for the ambient temperature in the grill or oven. Meater's charging dock is a little snazzier-looking, finished in a dignified bamboo, but there's no clever extractor tool to remove the thermometer from the meat. Tradeoffs.

If you are intrigued by a wireless smart thermometer but thought that even the discounted $90 is too much for Yummly, here's another, significantly cheaper alternative. Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

