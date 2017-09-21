Is the Apple TV 4K for you? (The 3:59, Ep. 288)

Apple, Apple, Apple.

Yes, we're capping off the week with yet another show about Apple. This time, we break down the pros and cons of the Apple TV with our own expert, David Katzmaier, in a pre-recorded segment. Special guest Carrier Milhalcik is also on hand to weigh in.

Apple TV was the other announcement to land alongside the new iPhones and Apple Watch. Essentially, it's the same-looking box that offers 4K resolution and Dolby Vision.

It's also a nifty little casual gaming box, as Katzmaier explains.

Also, we're thinking about changing the format of the audio podcast to include the extra Q&A portion that happens on the YouTube live stream. You'll still get your essential 3:59 of news, but there's a lot of extra chatter if you want to stick around. What do you think? Tweet at us @The359Podcast or send us an email at The359@cnet.com.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

