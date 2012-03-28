Is that an elephant using the Galaxy Note?

Video screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET

This Samsung Galaxy Note advertisement is quite the stunner. Peter the elephant is seen on camera using the large mobile device to draw and play music, as well as flip through photos using his trunk. The smart pachyderm also manages to take a picture together with the pretty model.

At first it looked like the entire clip was made using CGI, but the YouTube video description has links to two other unedited outtakes that prove the ad was made with an honest-to-goodness elephant.

Now, please excuse us while we go try training our pet cobra to play nice with the Note.

(Source: Crave Asia)