CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

About

Is physics a key to fuel efficiency?

The fuel efficiency figures were transposed and have been corrected. Also, the outcome of the Federal Trade Commission case has been corrected. The case was settled.

The fuel efficiency figures were transposed and have been corrected. Also, the outcome of the Federal Trade Commission case has been corrected. The case was settled.

Read the updated story here.

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real