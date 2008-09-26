Is physics a key to fuel efficiency?

The fuel efficiency figures were transposed and have been corrected. Also, the outcome of the Federal Trade Commission case has been corrected. The case was settled.
CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
The fuel efficiency figures were transposed and have been corrected. Also, the outcome of the Federal Trade Commission case has been corrected. The case was settled.
The fuel efficiency figures were transposed and have been corrected. Also, the outcome of the Federal Trade Commission case has been corrected. The case was settled.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.