Is Netflix saved?

Things were looking bad for Netflix for a little while there. We all thought it'd go under because big names like Blockbuster and Wal-Mart could afford to undercut its online DVD rental prices. But now Blockbuster's raised its prices to the same as Netflix's. So you can stick with the red envelopes without fear. Phew.