CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

Is it safe to go alone in ASP market?

The application service provider market faces explosive growth and an influx of technology funding, and Oracle's latest partnership has some wondering whether the company is rethinking its software rental strategy.

 

  latest developments 

As the application service provider market faces explosive growth and an influx of technology funding, Oracle's latest partnership has some wondering whether the company is rethinking its software rental strategy.

 
Oracle collaborating on software rentals?
news analysis The software maker, which offers its business applications for rent via its own Oracle Business Online subsidiary, may be turning to other distribution channels.

Service providers to spend $1 billion on technology in 2000
A new study suggests there is a huge opportunity this year for the networking firms and related computing companies that can provide systems for the fast-growing application service provider niche.

previous coverage
Phone giants may gain most from ASP market
A market meant to simplify computing for businesses may end up a confusing race pitting start-ups against the veterans of the communications industry.

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real