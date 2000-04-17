Is it safe to go alone in ASP market?

|
latest developments
|
As the application service provider market faces explosive growth and an influx of technology funding, Oracle's latest partnership has some wondering whether the company is rethinking its software rental strategy.
|
|
Oracle collaborating on software rentals?
news analysis The software maker, which offers its business applications for rent via its own Oracle Business Online subsidiary, may be turning to other distribution channels.
Service providers to spend $1 billion on technology in 2000
previous coverage
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.