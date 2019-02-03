On this podcast, we talk about:
- How Facebook shrugged off controversy to post strong earnings.
- What Samsung's earnings mean for the smartphone business.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
Is Facebook scandal proof? (The 3:59, Ep. 513)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Discuss: Is Facebook scandal proof? (The 3:59, Ep. 513)
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.