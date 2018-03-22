CNET también está disponible en español.

Internet

Is Facebook's apology over Cambridge Analytica enough? (The 3:59, Ep. 374)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg goes on an apology tour, Huawei loses a key partner in Best Buy, and Etsy lays out its plan for the future.

On this podcast, we talk about:

Watch this: Is Facebook's apology over Cambridge Analytica enough?...
4:32

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

