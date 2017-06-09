Is Edgar Wright directing a new Star Wars movie?

1:20 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Director Edgar Wright, promoting his upcoming "Baby Driver" musical/crime/car chase film, had a super sneaky tidbit to share about his possible next project.

Asked if he would consider directing a Star Wars movie, Wright, in an interview at CNET Thursday, said, "I guess so, yeah. Yeah. I have something crazy, but I can't tell you."

Josh Miller/CNET

"Oh no, you can tell us," Connie Gugliemo, CNET News editor-in-chief, prodded.

"No, I really can't," Wright said, laughing. "You'll see at Christmas."

What?!?! Could you imagine a Wright-helmed Star Wars? Um, yes please.

It's not really that far-fetched an idea. Wright worked on Marvel's "Ant-Man" movie with Joe Cornish, the writer-director of "Attack the Block," which was John Boyega's (aka Finn's) first feature film. Still not seeing it? OK, how about this one: Wright is BFFs with Simon Pegg, who's close friends with JJ Abrams, who really set the tone for the Star Wars continuation films as the director of "Episode 7: The Force Awakens." Hah!

Of course, just a few years ago Wright himself thought the idea was out of the question. Speaking at London Comic-Con in 2013, he said he thought he'd never get to direct a Star Wars film because he dragged the prequels so hard on his British TV show "Spaced."

Wright would be an inspired choice for Star Wars -- his blend of humor and action could lead to a very entertaining take on Boba Fett, or maybe he'll helm an unannounced new Chewie or oft-rumored Obi Wan film. ("Shaun of the Jedi," anyone?)

Sadly, we'll have to wait till Christmas to find out. In the meantime, "Baby Driver," starring Ansel Elgort and Kevin Spacey, hits theaters on June 28.