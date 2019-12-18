As Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters this week, some Baby Yoda fans are wondering whether the adorable Star Wars character from Disney Plus show The Mandalorian will show up on the big screen.

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

The short answer is no. Baby Yoda, officially called The Child, isn't fighting alongside Rey, hanging out with droids or saving the galaxy. Or doing anything in the new Star Wars movie at all. And that's a good thing. If cute little Baby Yoda had been thrown into the mix, it would have distracted from the story in the worst way possible.

The Rise of Skywalker is the end the story arc for Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2, BB-8, Luke Skywalker and General Leia. Fans get the answers they need to the questions this saga has been flinging at fans since The Force Awakens.

The ninth film of Lucasfilm's Skywalker Saga is also the end of the story for some of the characters fighting on the dark side of the Force, including Kylo Ren.

J.J. Abrams confirms that Baby Yoda is unfortunately not in #StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker, but he is the "cutest thing in the history of time" https://t.co/UtSgsD28vZ pic.twitter.com/5shLBoZi1K — Variety (@Variety) December 17, 2019

But while Baby Yoda doesn't pop into the story to lend a hand, the elder Yoda fans know so well does factor in, right when Rey could use some words of wisdom most.

Now playing: Watch this: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Official Trailer (2019)

A Yoda nod in the movie makes more sense than including Baby Yoda, since the old Jedi master originally trained Luke Skywalker, and was a mentor to many other Jedi characters before Luke.

The moment in the movie when fans hear Yoda speak is a powerful one, to say the least.

Confirming Monday that Baby Yoda won't have a guest role in The Rise of Skywalker, director J.J. Abrams also acknowledged that the character's "the cutest thing in the history of time. How do you deny Baby Yoda? You cannot."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker takes over theaters Dec. 19 in Australia and the UK, and Dec. 20 in the US.

If you still haven't experienced the magic that is Baby Yoda, here's how to watch The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.