CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide
Culture

Is Apple bringing back the iPhone with a metal back? (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 113)

New iPhone 2018 rumors, Amazon Prime Video is finally on the Apple TV and iOS 11 is the worst iOS release we have ever seen. It's not even close.

applebyteitunesextracrunchy1400.jpg

Subscribe to the Extra Crunchy Podcast

iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3

Stitcher | Google Play | TuneIn

iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video

YouTube | Livestream | Periscope

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 113

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

APPLE TV NEWS:

Amazon Prime Video App Launches on Apple TV [Update: TV App Supported]

Apple and Amazon Confirm Amazon Prime Video on tvOS Supports 4K HDR and 'Up Next' in TV App

Apple's 'TV' App Starts Showing Up for Users in the UK, France, and Germany

tvOS 11.2 with new HDR and frame rate options now available for Apple TV 4K

APPLE IPHONE NEWS:

Top Devices of 2017 on Flickr

iPhone Remains Flickr's Most Popular Camera in 2017 Ahead of Canon and Nikon

SIM-Free iPhone X Now Available From Apple Online Store in the United States

Exclusive: Qualcomm's iPhone X Still Outpaces Intel's

APPLE PAY NEWS:

Apple Pay Cash Officially Launches Today After Early Roll Out to Many Users Yesterday

Apple Says iOS 11 is Now Installed on 59% of Devices

APPLE HOMEKIT:

Zero-day iOS HomeKit vulnerability allowed remote access to smart accessories including locks, fix rolling out

FUTURE IPHONE NEWS:

2018 iPhone X Successor Could Feature Up to 10% More Powerful Battery With New 1-Cell Design

Apple's Rumored 2018 6.1-Inch Lower-Cost iPhone With LCD Display Could Feature Metal Back

Apple Classifies 2011 Mac Mini as Obsolete

EMOJI NEWS:

One More Step Toward 2018 Emoji List

Draft Emoji Candidates

SOCIAL NETWORKING:

Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter

Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

Next Article: Twitter proved hard to trust in 2017