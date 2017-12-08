Is Apple bringing back the iPhone with a metal back? (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 113)

Subscribe to the Extra Crunchy Podcast
iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3
Stitcher | Google Play | TuneIn
iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video
YouTube | Livestream | Periscope
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 113
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
APPLE TV NEWS:
Amazon Prime Video App Launches on Apple TV [Update: TV App Supported]
Apple and Amazon Confirm Amazon Prime Video on tvOS Supports 4K HDR and 'Up Next' in TV App
Apple's 'TV' App Starts Showing Up for Users in the UK, France, and Germany
tvOS 11.2 with new HDR and frame rate options now available for Apple TV 4K
APPLE IPHONE NEWS:
iPhone Remains Flickr's Most Popular Camera in 2017 Ahead of Canon and Nikon
SIM-Free iPhone X Now Available From Apple Online Store in the United States
Exclusive: Qualcomm's iPhone X Still Outpaces Intel's
APPLE PAY NEWS:
Apple Pay Cash Officially Launches Today After Early Roll Out to Many Users Yesterday
Apple Says iOS 11 is Now Installed on 59% of Devices
APPLE HOMEKIT:
Zero-day iOS HomeKit vulnerability allowed remote access to smart accessories including locks, fix rolling out
FUTURE IPHONE NEWS:
2018 iPhone X Successor Could Feature Up to 10% More Powerful Battery With New 1-Cell Design
Apple's Rumored 2018 6.1-Inch Lower-Cost iPhone With LCD Display Could Feature Metal Back
Apple Classifies 2011 Mac Mini as Obsolete
EMOJI NEWS:
One More Step Toward 2018 Emoji List
SOCIAL NETWORKING:
Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter
Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.