IRS site warns of tax scams

The IRS has launched a Web site to warn citizens about tax scams and fraud. The site has updates about recent civil and criminal actions against scam promoters and participants, and tells taxpayers about enforcement efforts. It also warns taxpayers about common scams, including false promises of slavery reparations to African-Americans and claims that Social Security withholdings are refundable. The site also lists phone numbers citizens can call to report suspected scams.

"Identifying and combating actively promoted tax schemes is our highest compliance priority," IRS Commissioner Charles O. Rossotti said in a release. "One reason is the money lost to the Treasury, which is clearly substantial. But, even more important, these promoted schemes are unfair and corrosive to the health of our tax system."