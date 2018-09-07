Iron Fist hits Netflix for second season

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.
What have we got this time? Marvel's latest Netflix television show is out. The second season of Iron Fist is out right now. Unlike a lot of other Netflix shows, this season lasts only 10 episodes instead of 13. Maybe a tighter runtime will lead to a better told story.
Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Paul McCartney (yes, that Paul McCartney) is livestreaming a concert on Friday Sept. 7 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:
Fisticuffs of ferrous
