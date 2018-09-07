CNET también está disponible en español.

Iron Fist hits Netflix for second season

There's no way Danny Rand can be as terrible as he was in the first season, right?

ironfist

Untrue trivia: Glowy Hand was a rejected name for Iron Fist.

 Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

What have we got this time? Marvel's latest Netflix television show is out. The second season of Iron Fist is out right now. Unlike a lot of other Netflix shows, this season lasts only 10 episodes instead of 13. Maybe a tighter runtime will lead to a better told story.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Paul McCartney (yes, that Paul McCartney) is livestreaming a concert on  Friday Sept. 7 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. 

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Fisticuffs of ferrous

