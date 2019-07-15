iRobot Roomba 980: $550 for a high-end robot vacuum

Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon Prime Day is here -- and the huge robot vacuum savings have started to roll in. iRobot just slashed $350 off of its $549 Roomba 980 that usually has a sticker price of $899. This advanced model comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, intelligent mapping, and support for Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Roomba 980 also detects carpeting and hard floors, then adjusts its suction power to match. This vacuum has rubber roller brushes to avoid tangles with pet hair and cords as well. You can also control and schedule the Roomba 980 via the iRobot app.

iRobot cut prices on the $299 Roomba 891 and $229 Roomba 690.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET This advanced Roomba navigates rooms intelligently, can be controlled via mobile app, plus works with Alexa and Google Assistant. Read the Roomba 980 review

iRobot The Roomba 891 connects to your Wi-Fi network, links to iRobot's mobile app, and talks to Alexa and the Google Assistant.