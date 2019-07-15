CNET también está disponible en español.

Smart Home

iRobot Roomba 980: $550 for a high-end robot vacuum

$350 off makes this Roomba deal a great entry point for a cutting edge robot vac, or find a lower-end model with similar aggressive pricing.

Amazon-prime-day-4

iRobot slashes prices on Roomba robot vacuums for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon Prime Day is here -- and the huge robot vacuum savings have started to roll in. iRobot just slashed $350 off of its $549 Roomba 980 that usually has a sticker price of $899. This advanced model comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, intelligent mapping, and support for Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Roomba 980 also detects carpeting and hard floors, then adjusts its suction power to match. This vacuum has rubber roller brushes to avoid tangles with pet hair and cords as well. You can also control and schedule the Roomba 980 via the iRobot app.

iRobot cut prices on the $299 Roomba 891 and $229 Roomba 690. 

iRobot Roomba 980: $549

Save $350
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

This advanced Roomba navigates rooms intelligently, can be controlled via mobile app, plus works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

$549.00 at Amazon
Read the Roomba 980 review

iRobot Roomba 891: $299

Save $150
iRobot

The Roomba 891 connects to your Wi-Fi network, links to iRobot's mobile app, and talks to Alexa and the Google Assistant.

$299.00 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 690: $229

Save $145
Roomba via Amazon

For a rock-bottom price the iRobot Roomba offers basic floor navigation but has app control. It also supports Alexa and Google Assistant.

$229.00 at Amazon
