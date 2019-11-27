Irish government spends $1M on printer too big to fit in building

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

We've all had printer problems, but the Irish government's saga tops them all. A Komori printer, which cost €808,000 ($880,500), was initially delivered to the Houses of the Oireachtas, Ireland's legislature, in December 2018 but couldn't fit into the building, The Irish Times reported over the weekend.

As a result, the device was put into storage for 10 months as the government spent €230,000 ($253,000) on structural changes to the building -- along with storage fees for the unused device

It eventually got installed, but The Irish Times noted that some Oireachtas staff members have refused to be trained on operating the printer until they get a pay increase. It's unclear exactly what the printer is used for.

Komori, which is based in Japan, builds printing presses and printing equipment for governments and large printing companies.

Neither the Oireachtas press office nor Komori's Irish agent immediately responded to requests for comment.