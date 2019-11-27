We've all had printer problems, but the Irish government's saga tops them all. A Komori printer, which cost €808,000 ($880,500), was initially delivered to the Houses of the Oireachtas, Ireland's legislature, in December 2018 but couldn't fit into the building, The Irish Times reported over the weekend.
As a result, the device was put into storage for 10 months as the government spent €230,000 ($253,000) on structural changes to the building -- along with storage fees for the unused device
It eventually got installed, but The Irish Times noted that some Oireachtas staff members have refused to be trained on operating the printer until they get a pay increase. It's unclear exactly what the printer is used for.
Komori, which is based in Japan, builds printing presses and printing equipment for governments and large printing companies.
Neither the Oireachtas press office nor Komori's Irish agent immediately responded to requests for comment.
Discuss: Irish government spends $1M on printer too big to fit in building
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.