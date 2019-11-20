Iran's internet has been shut down for days amid protests

AFP via Getty Images

People in Iran have been cut off from the internet for days amid protests over rising fuel prices, and it's unclear when the shutdown will end. Iranian authorities implemented a near-total shutdown of the internet on Saturday, according to CBS News, which has largely blocked all but state media and official government reports on demonstrations in the country.

NetBlocks, an internet access watchdog, said access to internet in Iran via fixed-line and mobile providers has been almost entirely cut off since Saturday.

"90 hours after #Iran implemented a near-total internet shutdown, connectivity continues to flatline at just 5% of ordinary levels," the group tweeted on Wednesday.

Update: 90 hours after #Iran implemented a near-total internet shutdown, connectivity continues to flatline at just 5% of ordinary levels 📉



Iranians deserve access to the outside world like everyone else #Internet4Iran #IranProtests



📰https://t.co/1Al0DT8an1 pic.twitter.com/32QZ9Vhbol — NetBlocks.org (@netblocks) November 20, 2019

More than 100 people across 21 cities in Iran have been killed in the protests and subsequent government crackdown, according to Amnesty International. However, the group said Tuesday that the actual death toll could be much higher. Iran's government hasn't released an official count on the number of people arrested, injured or killed since the protests began Friday, according to CBS News.

Representatives for the Iranian government couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Editors' note: CNET is owned by CBS.