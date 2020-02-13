IPVanish vs. NordVPN: Speed, security and price compared

Before you shell out a couple hundred bucks and commit to a three-year subscription with a Virtual Private Network (VPN), read our side-by-side comparison on two of the most popular VPNs on the market. Compared to its peers, IPVanish has one of the best user interfaces, encouraging you to get under the hood and learn the mechanics powering the technology. Meanwhile, NordVPN has a reputation for unbeatable pricing and reliable speed.

Here's the break-down on each one's strengths and weaknesses.

