IPVanish vs. NordVPN: Side-by-side comparison of two of the most popular VPNs

Before you shell out your hard-earned cash and commit to a two-year subscription with a virtual private network, read our side-by-side comparison on two of the most popular VPNs on the market. Compared to its peers, IPVanish has one of the best user interfaces, encouraging you to get under the hood and learn the mechanics powering the technology. Meanwhile, NordVPN has a reputation for unbeatable pricing and reliable speed.

Here's the break-down on each one's strengths and weaknesses.

Read more: The best VPN services for 2020

IPVanish Better interface IPVanish A big win for IPVanish is its fun, configurable interface, which makes it an ideal client for beginners who are interested in learning what a VPN does under the hood. My only complaint is that IPVanish's desktop clients have been known to get in a loading loop. This occurs in both the Windows and Mac version of the app, and IPVanish's site advises a reinstall. Otherwise, this has become one of my favorite user experiences with a VPN client. IPVanish's multiplatform flexibility and 40,000-plus IP addresses are also ideal for people focused on finding a Netflix-friendly VPN. It's compatible with iOS, Android, MacOS, Windows, Linux, routers, Amazon Fire devices, and any Android-based media device. Compared to high-profile VPN speed players like ExpressVPN, it's tempting to paint IPVanish's speeds as sluggish. But IPVanish regularly gives NordVPN a run for its money in the thrice-daily tests conducted by ProPrivacy, and was outpacing NordVPN in that race at the time of this writing. And IPVanish is reaching those speeds with just 1,500-plus servers in 75-plus locations, that's about a third of Nord's server count. While I appreciate that IPVanish comes with a standard kill switch feature, I always retain some caution when a VPN is headquartered in the US, and reserve my higher recommendations for those outside of international intelligence-sharing rings such as Five Eyes. I'm also not as confident in IPVanish's leak security as I am with other VPNs after reviewers at CNET's sister publication ZDNet detected a partial DNS leak during testing. I'm also still hoping to see an independent third-party audit of its operations. At $10 a month and $62.39 for a year, it's obviously trying to move you towards its yearly program. To get that kind of cost out of NordVPN, you'd need to opt for the $3.71-a-month, two-year plan ($89 total). It also recently changed its policy to offer a full 30-day money back guarantee. That said, the company gets kudos for its recent increase from five to 10 simultaneous connections. Read more: IPVanish review: This speedy VPN has a great user interface